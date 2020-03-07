Bobcats ready to stir up the Hornets nest on home turf

Hayden McMahon on return to the Bobcats during the ANZAC Cup between South Lismore Celtics and Maclean Bobcats in Lismore on Sunday. Photo: Steve Mackney

FOOTBALL :After a stirring win in round one of the Anzac Cup against last season’s ­premiers South Lismore, tomorrow the Maclean Bowling Club Bobcats will host another Lismore-centric competition heavyweight in the Goonellabah Hornets.

After a pre-season disrupted by washed-out trial games, the Bobcats somewhat unexpectedly hit the ground running, with a 4–1 win in their first outing to sit at the top of their group after Goonellabah drew with Bangalow.

A win for the Maclean outfit will guarantee progression to the semi-finals of the pre-season Anzac Cup but the Bobcats are not looking to get ahead of themselves.

“The result last week was a bonus but I was more impressed with the effort and all-round performance,” coach Dennis Mavridis said.

“At this point of the year, that is most important and I’m keen to see the same effort this week in our first home game of the year.”

The game will have some extra spice as Bobcat stars ­Jarrad Doyle and Nelson Burgess face the side they both had a short spell with in the Hornets, back when the Bobcats were exiled from Football Far North Coast.

Now back at their home club, they will be looking to get one over their former teammates.

The Bobcats will make one change to their winning squad from last week, with the outstanding Pat Delaney unavailable.

He will be replaced by a “like for like” player in Ben Arndell, who will slot straight into the centre of defence where he starred the entire 2019 season.

Local football fans wanting to get a glimpse of the 2020 version of the Bobcats against a traditional powerhouse of the competition are encouraged to get along to Wherrett Park on Sunday afternoon to see what is ­expected to be an open and free-flowing affair.

GAME DAY: Maclean Bobcats host the Goonellabah Hornets in round two of the Anzac Cup pre-season competition from 3.30pm Sunday at Wherrett Park, ­Maclean.