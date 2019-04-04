Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maclean Bobcats suffered a 3-1 opening round loss to Northern Storm.
Maclean Bobcats suffered a 3-1 opening round loss to Northern Storm. Adam Hourigan
Soccer

Bobcats remain confident after loss

Jenna Thompson
by
4th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOOTBALL: While it was a disappointing 3-1 loss to Northern Storm on Saturday, Maclean Bobcats head coach Dennis Mavridis said he was still impressed with the quality of football coming from his team.

"Saturday's game hasn't knocked our confidence around too much given the style of play we have and how we played," he said.

One of these dominating players was 15-year-old Kynan "the Barbarian" Perkins who made his first-grade debut and scored their only goal of the game.

"He's only young but he's really keen to learn and develop his game," Mavridis said.

This weekend, the Bobcats face tough competition when they host the Boambee Bombers. However, this game will hold more significance for both sides with the launch of the John Allen memorial, in memory of the long-time Bobcats club supporter.

"There has always been a good amount of mutual respect between the two clubs and John had a really good relationship with the Boambee guys," Mavridis said.

IN OTHER North Coast Football action, Westlawn Tigers will look to start their season with a win tonight when they host Woolgoolga Wolves at Junction Hill.

john allen maclean bobcats ncf north coast football
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories