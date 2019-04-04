Bobcats remain confident after loss

FOOTBALL: While it was a disappointing 3-1 loss to Northern Storm on Saturday, Maclean Bobcats head coach Dennis Mavridis said he was still impressed with the quality of football coming from his team.

"Saturday's game hasn't knocked our confidence around too much given the style of play we have and how we played," he said.

One of these dominating players was 15-year-old Kynan "the Barbarian" Perkins who made his first-grade debut and scored their only goal of the game.

"He's only young but he's really keen to learn and develop his game," Mavridis said.

This weekend, the Bobcats face tough competition when they host the Boambee Bombers. However, this game will hold more significance for both sides with the launch of the John Allen memorial, in memory of the long-time Bobcats club supporter.

"There has always been a good amount of mutual respect between the two clubs and John had a really good relationship with the Boambee guys," Mavridis said.

IN OTHER North Coast Football action, Westlawn Tigers will look to start their season with a win tonight when they host Woolgoolga Wolves at Junction Hill.