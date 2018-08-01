Bobcats rue missed opportunities against Boambee

FOOTBALL: The Maclean Bobcats faced a tough assignment on the weekend, playing competition leaders Boambee Bombers twice in two days, and while the Maclean side were in the fight they went down 1-0 on Saturday and 3-1 on Sunday.

Despite giving both games their all, Bobcats coach Dennis Mavridis said it was disappointing his side had nothing to show from the two games.

"We had our chances on Saturday, it was a very even game and we played really well,” he said.

"We focused on our defensive shape and in the end we were unlucky not to get something out of it, we really deserved something. There were some really good chances but it didn't go our way, and there was a disallowed penalty for a handball that landed me in hot water.

"I thought we walked away thinking we only had ourselves to blame for being in the position we were.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

Mavridis said backing up the next day was always going to be a tough ask for the team, but said he was proud of his team's efforts.

"We probably started much the same way, they scored first and in around the 20 minute mark, and then we struck back soon after,” he said.

"A couple of minutes later we had a shot at goal that hit the crossbar, it could have gone anywhere but it went to the keeper.

"We went into the break 1-1 then in the second half they slowly ground us down and put on two more goals to take the game away from us.”

Mavridis said the assignment for the Bobcats to chase points was always going to be difficult.

"If we had of played like we did on Saturday through the early stages of the year we would be in a much better position,” he said.