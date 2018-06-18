Bobcats' seasonal change in style pays dividends

FOOTBALL: A change in style has resulted in a positive change in mentality for the Maclean Bobcats as the North Coast Football premier league side returned to the winner's circle at the weekend.

The Bobcats played with a much more aggressive style against the Coffs Coast Tigers and it paid immediate dividends with the home side running out 3-1 victors at Barry Watts Oval.

For coach Dennis Mavridis, it was a relief to see his side get their season back on track after a few frustrating results.

"We really went at them and attacked strong from the first whistle,” he said.

"We had a good talk about where we have been going wrong in recent weeks, and at training last week we made a few adjustments.

"We wanted to play the game in their half of the field, we had our two wingers attacking a lot higher and a lot more direct. It meant we put a lot of pressure on them and forced them to make a few mistakes.”

The Bobcats took the early ascendancy through a goal to captain Jarred Doyle, and had netted a second before the stroke of half-time.

While they were forced in to more of a grind in the second half by their Coffs opposition, the Bobcats refused to quit on themselves, which was a pleasing sight for Mavridis.

"We just looked like we had a lot of intent and purpose,” he said. "We did everything we could to win this game, and it was very refreshing walking into the sheds at full-time and hearing all the banter between the players - it had been a quiet place in recent weeks.”

Mavridis heaped praise on his wingers Luke Hanlon and Riley Bender, as well as captain Doyle for leading from the front in all facets of the game.

It could be a change in season fortunes for the Bobcats, who will aim to make it two wins in a row when they meet Clarence rivals Grafton United next weekend.

United will come into that clash also riding a wave of momentum after they secured a 2-1 win against Westlawn Tigers at the weekend.

PREMIER LEAGUE SCORES

Maclean Bobcats 3 def Coffs Coast Tigers 1

Grafton United 2 def Westlawn Tigers 1

Urunga Raiders 1 def Northern Storm 0

Boambee Bombers 5 def Coffs United Lions 2