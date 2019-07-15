Bobcats shock Thunder with barnstorming second half comeback

ON THE CHARGE: Maclean Bobcat Nathan Shugg in a game against the Westlawn Tigers at Barry Watts Oval last month.

FOOTBALL: The Maclean Bobcats continued to turn their season on its head with a scintillating four-goal second-half comeback to beat the third-placed Northern Storm Thunder 4-1 at Barry Watts Oval on Saturday.

Maclean didn't quite get off to the start they had hoped for as the Thunder went in front after just five minutes, but coach Dennis Mavridis never lost faith in his side.

"We were really confident going into the game,” Mavridis said.

"Going off some of the games we had lost this year, we weren't able to take control of the game but we managed to get some good early ball movement and the midfield started to get on top.

"You can generally tell who's going to lead the battle in the middle within the first 15 minutes and I think we settled really quickly into game plan.

"We were strong in all areas, to be honest, really sharp up front and rock solid at the back.”

Mavridis' side were still behind going into half time despite creating a number of chances to level the game but he said there was a belief in the team going out for the second period.

"We knew we could get the job done in the second half and we went out and got it,” he said.

Forward man Pat Delaney got the ball rolling for the home side and a Fraser Marsh special just moments later provided the catalyst for the huge second-half haul.

"Those two goals set us up and we had a lot of belief in our play,” he said.

"We grew in confidence as the game went on, with the momentum we had we felt unstoppable.”

Delaney grabbed another before a final goal finished the Thunder off with their highest goal tally for the season leaving Mavridis pleased with their astounding progress.

"We're getting a lot of things right and we've been progressively getting better,” he said.

The Bobcats will face the league-leading Boambee Bombers on Saturday.