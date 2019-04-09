Bobcats show fight in John Allen Memorial against Boambee

Mackenzie Allen in action for the Maclean Bobcats in their 3-0 loss to Boambee Bombers.

Mackenzie Allen in action for the Maclean Bobcats in their 3-0 loss to Boambee Bombers. Kathryn Lewis

FOOTBALL: In an emotional day for both players and supporters of the Maclean Bobcats, the North Coast Football Premier League side played the Boambee Bombers for the first inaugural John Allen Memorial on Saturday afternoon.

While last year's premiers came away with a 3-0 win, Bobcats coach Dennis Mavridis said he wasn't too disappointed with the final result.

"We focussed a lot on not giving away an early goals and keeping ourselves in the competition, and we did well in that respect, we were only down 1-0 at half-time,” he said.

"We didn't give anything away cheaply and we absorbed a lot of pressure. The boys were confident we could get something out of the game and we were quite pleased at half-time we had something to work with.

"After half-time we created a couple of opportunities and with a bit of luck we could have equalised. We kept trying hard to get a goal and we started well and kept probing trying to find an equaliser but unfortunately they scored a second goal before we could get on the board.

"We kept trying hard to score which exposed ourselves at the back towards the end of the game. We weren't going to sit back, we wanted to get something out of the game so we were pressing forward but they got a couple of goals late in the game.”

Joshua Ackerman gets a pass away for the Maclean Bobcats in their clash against the Boambee Bombers. Kathryn Lewis

With the Bobcats now without any competition points after two rounds, Mavridis said he will be looking to see his side improve when they return in two weeks time.

"We have a bye this week and the it's the Easter break the week after, so we've got a couple of weeks to refresh and give some players a chance to rest and recover and work on a few things at training,” he said.

"It's only early in the season but we really do need to start getting something on the board. We have to remain positive and there were a lot of positives to come from the game against Boambee.

"It was a good effort from all the players, especially some of our younger players who were making their debut.”

With a lot on the line for the club playing in the John Allen Memorial, Mavridis said his players should be proud of their efforts.

"Boambee are a very strong side and it would have been easy for the boys to let them dictate to us but we stuck it to them and gave ourselves every chance of a win,” he said.

"We created a few chances and were unlucky not to peg them back a goal or two. We went toe-to-two with them and kept ourselves in the game and that's something we can build on.”