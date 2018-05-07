Bobcats stamp local derby with authority

FOOTBALL: Maclean Bobcats put an exclamation mark on their North Coast Football Premier League local derby clash with a 5-1 victory against Westlawn Tigers.

But it was a scoreline that defied the match, according to Maclean coach Dennis Mavridis.

It was a hat-trick to left winger Luke Hanlon that highlighted the clash, but it was Westlawn who scored first and shocked the home side into action at Barry Watts Oval.

"I don't think either side really outplayed the other in the opening 20 minutes, but when they got the ball up that definitely silenced the crowd,” Mavridis said. "But even with us down a goal, I thought we were still very much okay.

"We just remained patient and just sort of asserted ourselves as time went on.

"But the game definitely was not as comfortable as the scoreline suggests. We had some real focus this week on maintaining shape and working harder in defence to win the ball in better areas. I was glad to see it paid off.”

The Bobcats went into the half-time break up 3-1 on the scoreboard, but even then the Green Machine refused to be comfortable in the score.

They have been in that position before against Urunga just more than a fortnight ago, and managed to give up the lead throughout the second half.

"You know it's always in the back of your mind,” Mavridis said. "The season is only young but we have given up leads like that. We just needed to stay on task and get it done.”

Defensive mid-fielder Travis Armstrong capped off the afternoon with his own double, making sure all five goals came from the centre of the park.

While he was happy to see their set-up play, Mavridis said his strikers will need to start kicking goals soon.