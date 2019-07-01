Bobcats swipe late derby-day winner over Tigers

ON TARGET: Maclean Bobcat Fraser Marsh watches the ball as he slots home the winner in a C.Ex Mens Premier League clash against the Westlawn Tigers at Barry Watts Oval on June 29, 2019.

ON TARGET: Maclean Bobcat Fraser Marsh watches the ball as he slots home the winner in a C.Ex Mens Premier League clash against the Westlawn Tigers at Barry Watts Oval on June 29, 2019. Mitchell Keenan

FOOTBALL: The Maclean Bobcats claimed Clarence Valley bragging rights for a second time this year with a 2-1 derby-day win over the Westlawn Tigers at Barry Watts Oval on Saturday.

The game proving to be a near mirror image of the last time the two sides met, with the Bobcats celebrating victory in dramatic fashion after clawing a late winner to bury their biggest rivals.

Bobcats captain Jarred Doyle had anticipated a tough game and Westlawn delivered just that.

"We know it's tight every time we play them, it's the grand final for them but for us it's just another game,” Doyle said.

Match winner Fraser Marsh was happy to get the victory over their biggest rivals.

"We always seem to struggle against those guys, local derby so we tend to hate each other,” Marsh said.

"It's good to get the winner in the end and good to put the game to bed.”

Maclean looked likely to take the lead early as they took hold of the ball and worked their way patiently across the middle of the park.

The Bobcats came close to opening the scoring when Doyle was inches away from dinking the goalkeeper and finding Braidy Power-Casson waiting in the middle.

Tempers started to flare as the game wore on and both sides were handed yellow cards for some pushing and shoving just before the half.

Westlawn looked to start strong in the second half but the Bobcats grabbed the opener with a swift counter as Luke Hanlon worked some space and put the ball into the back of the net.

Tiger's striker Jordan Newman went agonisingly close to an equaliser around the sixty minute mark but Bobcats shot-stopper Alex Moffitt was sharp off his line.

Newman made no mistake just moments later though, as he touched his way around Moffitt to level proceedings.

Just as it looked like Maclean were headed for a draw, Hanlon worked his magic to find an unmarked Marsh at the top of the box to slot the winner home.

Maclean travel to the Coffs Coast Tigers on Saturday.