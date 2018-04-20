Bobcats tighten screws ahead of tough challenge

Maclean Bobcats captain Jarred Doyle in action against the Urunga Raiders in the North COast Football first round earlier this year.

FOOTBALL: Less than a week after picking up their first win of the North Coast Football Premier League season, Maclean Bobcats are running head first into what could prove to be their toughest challenge.

The Bobcats will host a hungry Boambee Bombers, fresh off a 7-1 mauling of a strong Grafton United outfit, at Barry Watts Oval tomorrow.

But it was the tenacity and resilience his side showed in their 3-1 win against Northern Storm last week, that has Bobcats coach Dennis Mavridis positive ahead of this clash.

"We were focussed on getting the three points last week and that is what we did, but we didn't make it easy," Mavridis said.

"I don't think it was until the last 10 minutes that I could actually breathe.

"They had us rattled in the first half, they were faster, stronger and we made fundamental mistakes with the ball."

But it was the resilience of the Bobcats that saw them edge ahead with a late first-half goal, before showing a much more determined effort in the second half to march away with the victory. It was the players who scored the goals that impressed Mavridis, with a right back, centre back and substitute all finding the net.

"It just proves we can score goals from anywhere on the field," he said. "That gives us a lot of confidence and takes the pressure off our strikers.

"If we are going to give ourselves a chance at the win this week we need to defend as a unit, but we also need to score goals and get past the defence."

The Premier League game will kick off at 3pm after the reserves clash.