Maclean Bobcats left mid-fielder Ben Arndell defending a corner during the North Coast Football Men's Premier League match at Barry Watts Oval, Maclean, in 2018.
Soccer

Bobcats to open season with two huge games over four days

Mitchell Keenan
mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
24th Jul 2020 10:00 AM
THE Maclean Bobcats have had to watch on as their former opponents commenced the Coastal Premier League three weeks ago, but from Saturday things are going to heat up.

Hosting Richmond Rovers in their Premier League opener at Wherrett Park, it will be a quick turnaround for coach Dennis Mavridis and his men as they travel to Goonellebah FC for a quickfire round 2 clash on Tuesday.

Maclean have enjoyed a fruitful pre-season, earning wins against some of the far north's best sides but their first true test against the Rovers will be a good indicator for the season ahead.

The return of Harwood Cricket Club stars the McMahon brothers, a well as some of the promising junior crop stepping up to the first team, Maclean mean business in 2020.

While they have had difficulty in an unsettled C.Ex Men's Premier League competition over previous years, expect the Bobcats to settle into life well up north and put a true challenge to reigning premiers South Lismore Celtics, among other heavyweights of the region.

Grafton Daily Examiner

