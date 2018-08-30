Bocce battle of the ages

Residents from Mareeba Aged Care and the Whiddon Group enjoy all the seniors race day fun.

Residents from Mareeba Aged Care and the Whiddon Group enjoy all the seniors race day fun. Contributed

They may have to sit now but that doesn't stop Mareeba Aged Care and Whiddon Group residents competing in a high- stakes, winner takes all, game of bocce.

On a warm sunny morning, Mareeba Aged Care and Whiddon residents came together for some games action that included races, disk throwing and team games.

Medals were the order of the day - you're never too old to win a medal - with lots of cheering, encouragement and good old-fashioned competition.

After all that hard work it was time for a wonderful BBQ lunch with a tasty homemade punch.

On the day Whiddon pipped the Mareeba team by two points with a rematch to be scheduled for later on in the year.

At Mareeba, you're never too old to have fun.

