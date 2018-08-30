Bocce battle of the ages
They may have to sit now but that doesn't stop Mareeba Aged Care and Whiddon Group residents competing in a high- stakes, winner takes all, game of bocce.
On a warm sunny morning, Mareeba Aged Care and Whiddon residents came together for some games action that included races, disk throwing and team games.
Medals were the order of the day - you're never too old to win a medal - with lots of cheering, encouragement and good old-fashioned competition.
After all that hard work it was time for a wonderful BBQ lunch with a tasty homemade punch.
On the day Whiddon pipped the Mareeba team by two points with a rematch to be scheduled for later on in the year.
At Mareeba, you're never too old to have fun.