One person is dead and another is fighting for their life following an axe attack in Sydney’s southwest. Source: Channel 7
Crime

Bodies ‘a mess’ after horror ‘axe’ attack

18th Dec 2019 6:07 AM

Neighbours have described the horrific scene of a suspected axe attack that left two people dead in Sydney's southwest.

Emergency services were called to a home on Huntley Place in Cartwright at 4.30pm on Tuesday after a neighbourhood dispute.

Officers placed the street in lockdown shortly after arriving and negotiated for a short time with the alleged offender.

The officers then located a woman and a man suffering serious stab wounds.

A man and woman are dead following a suspected axe attack in Sydney’s southwest. Source: Channel 9
NSW Ambulance officers treated the man but he died at the scene.

The woman was taken to Liverpool Hospital in a critical condition, but police later confirmed she had died.

Elderly neighbour Robert Bangle told the Daily Mail the two victims were "a mess".

"I heard all the screaming and I just called triple-0 and said 'Get the police here now'," he said.

"When it all died down I came outside and sat there shaking. He's made a mess of them."

Officers placed the street in lockdown shortly after arriving at the scene. Source: Channel 9
Superintendent Adam White of Liverpool City Police Area Command said the officers had declared a crime scene.

"It appears a male and a female have come to the units here in Cartwright in respect to a dispute and as a result of that a scuffle has broken out," he said.

"Unfortunately it has resulted in two people being seriously injured and passing away from those injuries."

Superintendent White said it did not appear to be a random attack.

"They've come to these particular premises, so I don't think (residents) have anything to worry about," he said.

 

A man is in custody after people were injured in a neighbour dispute in Cartwright this afternoon. Source: Channel 9
Another man, who was also injured, is currently in police custody at Liverpool Police Station and assisting officers with the investigation.

Superintendent White said officers were unable to comment on reports an axe had been involved in the killings.

Local Vilay Khammana told the ABC he was "shocked to hear" of the attack in the "quiet area".

"My grandma lives just across the road from here, [near] where the stabbing happened," he said.

"I don't feel safe at all."

axe attack crime death editors picks murder nsw

