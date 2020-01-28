Bodies recovered from Bryant crash site

THE pilot of Kobe Bryant's ill-fated helicopter was flying too low to be monitored in fog, air traffic controller recordings show, as coroner's investigators said they had recovered three bodies from the crash site and were searching for more remains.

The Sikorsky S-76 chopper slammed into a steep hillside outside the town of Calabasas, California, about 65km northwest of downtown Los Angeles, on Sunday, killing all nine people on board, igniting a brush fire and spreading debris over 1000sq m of grassy terrain.

The dense fog, and its role in the crash, came under scrutiny on Monday (local time) as fans, friends and family of the NBA superstar confronted the reality that the charismatic 41-year-old and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among those on board who died.

The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office said in a statement posted to its website that three bodies had been recovered from the debris field and taken to a forensic science centre for identification.

"Today, the search continues in the Calabasas mountainside for the other occupants in the fatal helicopter crash," the coroner's office said.

Bryant, who won five NBA championships in his 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers, was known since his playing days to travel frequently by helicopter to avoid the Los Angeles area's glacial traffic.

The NBA cancelled a game scheduled for Staples Center on Tuesday between the Lakers and their cross-town rivals the Clippers.

"The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organisation, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday," the NBA said.

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were tragically killed.

In addition to the Bryants, the crash devastated three other families linked to the Mamba Sports Academy on their way to a girls' basketball tournament: a husband and wife with their 13-year-old daughter; a mother and her 13-year-old daughter; and a basketball coach who was also a mom.

The ninth victim was the pilot, Ara Zobayan, an experienced former flight instructor who was instrument-rated, or qualified to fly in fog, according to multiple US media accounts.

Air traffic controllers gave the pilot "Special Visual Flight Rules," or clearance to fly in less than optimal weather around the Burbank airport.

A Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) official noted a pilot "does not get a general, or blanket, clearance from the FAA to fly in these conditions. A pilot is responsible for determining whether it is safe to fly in current and expected conditions."

Moreover, the pilot apparently requested "flight following," or constant tracking from controllers, but was informed he was flying too low to be picked up by air traffic control radar. It is unclear if the pilot heard the comment as it comes near the end of the doomed flight.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash. A team of NTSB investigators were at the site on Monday going through the wreckage. It is expected to be on site for a few more days, NTSB spokesman Keith Holloway said.

The radio traffic audio indicates the pilot tried to remain below clouds in order to remain in visual contact with the ground and avoid flying on instruments, said Gary Robb, an aviation lawyer and author of the book "Helicopter Crash Litigation."

Robb said it was "certainly possible" that the pilot was "flying so low to get under the cloud cover that he clipped the top of that mountain that extended into the clouds."

"The dialogue between the pilot and air traffic control leads me to believe ... he kept wanting to go lower and lower, beneath the fog and ceiling, as we call it, and that could have led him to fly so low that he flew into the mountain," Robb said.