Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

‘He was going out for one last kayak before home’

by Emily Halloran
22nd Apr 2019 8:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE body of missing Gold Coast kayaker, has been found early this morning in a popular waterway a day after he disappeared.

Emergency services are on scene at Tallebudgera Creek where Chris Dicker's deceased body was found in Tallebudgera Creek around 6.30am.

It is understood his family found his body.

Chris Dicker
Chris Dicker

The 28-year-old kayaker, who had epilepsy, was last seen entering the creek at 7am yesterday morning.

He and his family were on holidays at the campsite next to the creek.

His mother told The Today Show that Mr Dicker had taken his kayak for a final time before he planned to go home.

Mr Dicker's kayak was later found on the western side of Tallebudgera Creek bridge with a pair of scuffs in it, but no paddle.

Police Regional Duty Officer Dave Cousins said a deceased male was found about 6.30am in the middle of the creek, but they are yet to confirm his identification.

The kayak
The kayak

Police were unsure if the kayak was washed up, or if it has been dragged to its current position.

Family were concerned about the man's disappearance as he has a medical condition and is intellectually impaired.

More Stories

chris dicker gold coast missing

Top Stories

    What's open this Easter Monday

    What's open this Easter Monday

    News Easter is a chance for a holiday for most, but here is a list of what's open this weekend

    Semi trailer crash affecting Pacific Highway traffic

    Semi trailer crash affecting Pacific Highway traffic

    News Northbound lanes are being impacted after a crash earlier today

    Adani protestors rally in Maclean

    premium_icon Adani protestors rally in Maclean

    Environment Protesters were out to wave on anti-Adani convoy

    Woman charged went double speed limit

    premium_icon Woman charged went double speed limit

    Crime The driver went more than 230km/h in wet conditions last night