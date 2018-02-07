BODY BLOW: Lower's hopes dashed by technicality

Ben McMahon swings too early and catches this ball in the rib cage during the North Coast Cricket Council interdistrict clash betwen Lower Clarence and Nambucca Valley at Harwood Oval.

Ben McMahon swings too early and catches this ball in the rib cage during the North Coast Cricket Council interdistrict clash betwen Lower Clarence and Nambucca Valley at Harwood Oval. Matthew Elkerton

CRICKET: Lower Clarence Cricket Association has been left to rue what might have been, after an adjustment to the MyCricket program has meant they miss out on the North Coast Cricket Council first grade interdistrict final on Sunday.

Lower Clarence, led by captain Ben McMahon, put in a spirited fight against Nambucca Valley despite tough conditions at Harwood Oval as they aimed to earn a spot in the interdistrict final.

The side comfortably chased down Nambucca's revised total of 140 in the 28th over (31 over match), and according to online tables had effectively knocked Nambucca out of the finals race.

But a technical error in the calculation of the ladder has been revealed by North Coast administrators, leaving Lower Clarence on the wrong end of the equation.

North Coastal Zone administrator Rob Pye said it was unfortunate for the Lower Clarence side, but the association had to do the right thing by all teams.

"It is just a function of MyCricket that had not been adjusted,” Pye said. "Because the matches on the weekend were rain reduced - MyCricket doesn't automatically know that.

"It has to be manually adjusted by someone going into the system, and when adjustments were made the run rate quotients were altered on the table.”

The zone is yet to adjust the table on MyCricket, but said the spreadsheet which they had quickly made the corrections on had been emailed to all associations.

"It will be a tough thing for the Lower Clarence boys, they have come close to the final a number of times in the last few years and unfortunately that continues,” Pye said.

The first grade final will now be held between Nambucca Valley and Coffs Harbour District for the third consecutive season at Macksville.

Meanwhile Clarence River has been forced to promote several players to its Under 16s representative squad for this weekend's revised interdistrict final at Richardson Park.

The final was rescheduled to this weekend after it was washed out last Sunday, but has left the association short on numbers with several players out of action.

Under 14s stars Noah Fahey, Ethan Lucas and Keaton Stutt have been promoted to the side coached by Mark 'Dickie' Ensbey.