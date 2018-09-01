Body builder robbed of $50k car and $40k tools

THEFT: Anthony Manz's blue 1974 Toyota Celica coupe was stolen from his locked up garage while away on holiday in New Zealan.

THEFT: Anthony Manz's blue 1974 Toyota Celica coupe was stolen from his locked up garage while away on holiday in New Zealan. Contributed

A BUNDABERG body builder's blood is boiling after thieves broke into his garage and stole his $50K muscle car.

Anthony Manz was far from home when his prized drag car was reported stolen on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old had been zoned in on performing in an overseas body building competition when the devastating call from home ripped his attention away from the contest.

"When my friend called me, I thought she was just messing around, but then she said 'No, I'm serious' and I just thought 'Oh my God'," Mr Manz said.

"Everything had been locked up, it was all fine before I left for the week."

THEFT: Anthony Manz's blue 1974 Toyota Celica coupe. Contributed

Born and bred in Bundy, the body builder said he was a "really fussy person" who kept to himself and refrained from telling people what he had in his garage.

"I don't really know the guy across the road from me but he always waves at me so I told my friend to turn the lights on and go over there while she waited for the cops," Mr Manz told the NewsMail.

"She didn't really feel comfortable waiting at the house alone."

Unfortunately, the neighbour said he hadn't seen anything suspicious during Mr Manz's one week in New Zealand.

"It's not what you really want to come back to after a holiday," he said.

THEFT: Anthony Manz's blue 1974 Toyota Celica coupe was stolen from his locked up garage while away on holiday in New Zealan. Contributed

Police were alerted of the theft on Tuesday night, but only met with Mr Manz after he returned late on Wednesday.

In addition to the 1974 Toyota Celica coupe, $40,000 worth of tools were also stolen.

"They got away with over $90,000 with the car and two Snap-On brand black trolleys and a tool chest," Mr Manz told the NewsMail.

And while the classic car is insured for $50,000, the tools worth almost as much are not.

"I might cop a bit of a loss there. It's not a real good feeling," Mr Manz confessed.

The body builder bought the muscle car about five years ago to use as a drag racing vehicle.

THEFT: Anthony Manz's blue 1974 Toyota Celica coupe was stolen from his locked up garage while away on holiday in New Zealan. Contributed

"I restore old cars, I don't sell them," he said.

"It wasn't just my car, it's a hobby and it spends most of its time hidden under the cover. I don't tell people much about what I've got."

After his return to the country, detectives inspected Mr Manz's home and took fingerprints from the scene.

THEFT: Anthony Manz's blue 1974 Toyota Celica coupe was stolen from his locked up garage while away on holiday in New Zealan. Contributed

In a statement QPS said the heavily-modified car was likely removed by a tow truck.

Police are asking people with information to come forward.

When asked what he wanted to say to the thieves, Mr Manz kept it simple: "I just want my car and tools back".