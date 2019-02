The body was found at Dicky Beach on the Sunshine Coast. Picture: File photo/Lachie Millard

THE body of a young woman has been found on a Sunshine Coast beach.

An off-duty lifesaver made the grim discovery about 5.30am at Dicky Beach, near Neill St.

Police, paramedics and lifesavers were still at the scene at 7am.

It’s believed the young woman was aged in her early 20s.

Witnesses said there were signs the woman had been in the water. Her semi-dressed body was found above the shoreline.

