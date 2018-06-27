Body found in barrel, man on the run

Police are urgently looking for a man in the Logan and Gold Coast areas believed to be in late-model silver Commodore 966WKB, warning people not to approach him or the car, but call Triple Zero immediately.

POLICE have swarmed a gated community in Brisbane's south after a body was found in a car and reports a man is on the run.

Officers attended an address at Buccan about 1.30pm Wednesday in relation to a missing person and when they arrived a person left in a black ute.

The vehicle was later tracked and located a short time later at Stapylton and the man left in another vehicle.

It's understood a crime scene has been set up at Silky Oak Cres.

Officers say they are now looking for a person travelling in a silver late model Holden Commodore sedan with the registration 966WKB.

Reports suggest the man may be armed. Police have urged the public not to approach the occupants of the car and instead call police on 000.

"A further search of the vehicle uncovered a deceased person," police said in a statement.

"Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death."

The tray at the back of the ute was covered with a tarp.