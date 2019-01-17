Menu
John Irvine (above) at the last known sighting of him alive at a BP servo east 100km from his home.
Missing grandfather’s body found in forest

17th Jan 2019 8:11 PM

THE body of a missing man has been found in a forest 70km east of Perth.

John Irvine has been missing since Sunday when he drove from his home in the Western Australian town of Northam, around 100km northeast of Perth.

The Perth grandfather was caught on CCTV at Quairading BP service station after he drove there and asked for directions for the 100km journey back to his home.

Kaylaa Irvine, the 67-year-old's daughter told police her father suffered from dementia and "we just want him home safe".

The body of missing man John Irvine (above) has been found in a forest in rural WA.
Mr Irvine drove and became disoriented.
Searching for the missing man's late model blue Toyota Corolla, police had a breakthrough when the vehicle was sighted at the Mundaring State Forest

SES volunteers and specialist units including Police Air Wing, Canine Section and specialist trackers searched the area near the vehicle.

On Thursday evening Mr Irvine's body was found.

WA police said they believed he had become disoriented and forgotten how to get home.

Kaylaa Irvine pleaded for the return of her father.
