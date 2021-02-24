Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Breaking

Body found near popular Coast swimming spot

Eden Boyd
Matty Holdsworth
,
24th Feb 2021 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:29 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man’s body has been found near a popular swimming spot on the Sunshine Coast.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said officers were called to the Noosa River about 9.30am on Wednesday.

A large police presence is on scene in bushland adjacent to the Noosa Spit and the path leading to the area has been blocked off.

Coast private school fees versus test results revealed

Sunshine Coast police district duty officer Senior Sergeant Matt Campbell confirmed a man’s body had been found by police.

It’s understood the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

More to come.

If you need help in a crisis, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

More Stories

noosa river scd breaking sunshine coast breaking news
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Following family footsteps, Alice steps out with new grads

        Premium Content Following family footsteps, Alice steps out with new grads

        Health 18 new registered nurse graduates have joined our hospitals, with some nerves, a bit of inspiration and a lot of passion for the work ahead

        IN COURT: 7 people facing Clarence Valley courts

        Premium Content IN COURT: 7 people facing Clarence Valley courts

        Crime List of people appearing in Grafton and Maclean courts today

        Market stays strong despite lower numbers

        Premium Content Market stays strong despite lower numbers

        Rural VENDOR OF THE WEEK: See what was selling at this week’s fat cattle sales

        PUTTS ‘N’ PARS: Rain can’t keep the golfers indoors

        Premium Content PUTTS ‘N’ PARS: Rain can’t keep the golfers indoors

        Golf Wet weather may have deterred some from venturing outdoors but for Clarence golfers...