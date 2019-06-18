Body of newborn found dumped in NSW backyard

The body of the newborn boy was found in a backyard

The body of the newborn boy was found in a backyard

THE body of a newborn baby has been found abandoned in the backyard of a home at Newcastle. .

NSW emergency services were called to an address on Church Street in Stockton just after 7am on Tuesday following the discovery.

The scene at Church Street, Stockton in Newcastle where a baby was found dead. Picture: Peter Lorimer

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the age and cause of death, NSW Police said in a statement.

Police hold grave concerns for the mother's welfare, who may need urgent medical treatment, and are appealing for help from the public.