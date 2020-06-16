A GOLD Coast bodybuilder allegedly with more than 1400 steroid tablets, cocaine, the drug ice and more than $2000 cash was on bail and parole when the drugs were found, a court was told.

Craig David McDonald is also accused of trying to import steroids form overseas.

The bodybuilder has claimed the drugs were all for personal use.

McDonald was granted bail after he appeared in Southport Magistrates Court facing 19 charges including trafficking dangerous drugs, importing border controlled drugs and possessing dangerous drugs.

Bodybuilder allegedly caught with hundreds of steroids.

It is alleged police found the drugs when they raided McDonald's Gold Coast home in November last year.

It is alleged they found more than 1400 steroid tablets, 1.27g of pure cocaine, a small amount of the drug ice, diet pills and sleeping pills.

Police also allegedly found a machine used to do plastic packaging and more than $2000 in cash.

It is alleged messages found on McDonald's phone showed him buying steroids from overseas suppliers.

Defence barrister Marty Longhurst, instructed by Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers, said it was not clear if there was enough evidence to support the trafficking charge.

He said the steroids were also for personal use to help McDonald's bodybuilding efforts.

Magistrate Louisa Pink granted McDonald bail on the condition he report to police daily, undergo drug testing, not leave the state, only have one mobile phone, live in a Surfers Paradise unit and not send or receive any parcels.

Originally published as Bodybuilder allegedly caught with hundreds of steroids