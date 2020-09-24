Bodybuilder busted over alleged coke supply to lawyer

A bodybuilder once touted as Australia’s next big thing has been charged with supplying cocaine to lawyer Shaune Irving.

A bodybuilder once touted as Australia’s next big thing has been charged with supplying cocaine to lawyer Shaune Irving.

A Queenslander bodybuilder once flagged as the "next big thing" has been charged with supplying cocaine to Brisbane lawyer Shaune Irving.

Ben Alexander Townson, 31, appeared briefly in Brisbane Magistrates Court today via video link.

He has been charged with unlawfully supplying a dangerous drug and money laundering.

Bodybuilder Ben Alexander Townson has been charged with supplying cocaine to lawyer Shaune Irving.

A bench charge sheet alleges that between November and December last year Townson unlawfully supplied cocaine to Shaune Kerry James Irving in Brisbane

It also alleges Townson knowingly laundered money between those dates.

Townson was charged following a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation.

Irving, who previously worked at Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers, was charged earlier in the year with attempting to pervert justice and perjury for allegedly giving false testimony at a CCC hearing in January.

Lawyer Shaune Irving leaves the Pine Rivers Magistrates Courts.

He is also charged with three counts of making a false verified statement after allegedly stating falsely that a woman was driving his Mercedes-Benz when it was booked for speeding last year.

He has previously indicated he will fight the charges.

Barrister Eric Engwirda, instructed by TWC Lawyers, today appeared for Townson and asked for a short adjournment in order to make a bail application.

"The materials came through just recently. We haven't had an opportunity to take proper instructions on in," he said.

Acting magistrate Paul Bryne remanded Townson at the Brisbane Watchhouse.

Townson, of Murarrie, has competed in Australia championship bodybuilding and was labelled the country's "next big thing" in 2013.

Originally published as Bodybuilder busted over alleged coke supply to Brisbane lawyer