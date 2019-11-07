Menu
Pit Trenz shows off on Instagram.
Health

Bodybuilding legend dead at 53

by Dave Fraser
7th Nov 2019 7:57 AM

Legendary German bodybuilder Pit Trenz has died at the age of 53.

Trenz represented Germany throughout his career as an IFBB Pro bodybuilder and his devastated wife - and fellow bodybuilder - Sarah has confirmed his death.

In a heartbreaking statement, Sarah revealed she doesn't know "how her life can go on" without Pit, The Sun reports.

Trenz spent time in hospital earlier this year to deal with an unspecified heart condition.

Reports claims the medicine he was given led to organ failure after his body reacted poorly to it.

Pit Trenz shows off his form on Instagram.
Trenz contracted pneumonia before his lungs collapsed. He died in a German hospital on November 4 (AEDT).

His wife posted a photo of the pair on social media with the caption: "Yesterday when we planned that I compete at my Pro Debut.

 

A Pit Trenz post on Instagram.
"My husband, Pit Trenz (Former IFBB PRO), died after we were fighting side by side for 4 weeks.

"He was my heart, my life, my second half. He always said, we are one person.

"I don't know how life can go on. He was my life.

"I will push forward, only for him. Pit was most afraid of being separated from me. And I of him. The best person I have ever met."

 

Pit himself had updated fans on his condition six days before his death, writing: "Still alive. Not much news.

"After three weeks of intensive care there doesn't seem to be an end in sight.

"No day is predictable. Every two days a new problem appears."

"Thank you for keeping your fingers crossed. I can not answer everything right now, but we appreciate your concern.

"We fight! Never ever give up."

 

Pit had retired from bodybuilding but helped prepare and support other professionals such as Roman Fritz, Dennis Wolf and Markus Ruhl.

- This story originally appeared on thesun.co.uk and has been republished with permission

