New gym slated for Iluka

Owners of Bodyrock Fitness Tom and Regina Griffiths are looking to open a new gym in Iluka.

IT'S BEEN in the minds of Bodyrock Fitness owners Tom and Regina Griffiths to expand for the past few years, and it may soon be a reality.

With the DA before council, the duo are looking to take over the old chemist building in Iluka and turn it into a gym, and Mr Griffiths said the facility had been long requested.

"We get a lot of people who come from Iluka, but a lot of people who also can't get in, and there's always been a lot of talk for people wanting sports centres down there, so we thought we'd give it a go," he said.

"We've never really found a building we could fit into though, we don't do things by halves and we'd like to mirror what we've got here (in Townsend).

"We discovered the chemist building in Young Street which has been empty for a while, and hopefully soon we'll have Bodyrock Iluka.

"The new building won't be quite as big as the current one, but there'll still be something for everyone in there."

Bodyrock Townsend has been open for ten years, and recently selling the property and leasing it back for ten years, Mr Griffiths said the gym business was in it for the long haul.

"We'll also give the current place a bit of a revamp, some new treadmills and other machines and a couple of new things to keep everyone interested, which we try and do every year to add something," he said.

"The good thing is that anyone who joins up at Iluka will be a member (at Townsend) as well, so they can also utilise the equipment and the classes here when they need to."