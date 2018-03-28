Menu
Andrew Bogut (right) has turned his back on a short-term NBA contract because of his wife's "high-risk” pregnancy. Chris Szagola
Sport

Bogut rejects short NBA stint

28th Mar 2018 1:27 PM

VETERAN Boomers centre Andrew Bogut says he won't return to the NBA this season but instead remain in Australia with his pregnant wife.

Bogut said yesterday that he had decided to forgo a potential 10-day contract in the US.

After he was waived by the Los Angeles Lakers in January, it was expected the 33-year-old free agent would join a contending team for a play-off push, but Bogut tweeted his wife's pregnancy with their second child had been deemed "high-risk” and she was not allowed to travel.

"I thank those teams that reached out and inquired,” he wrote.

"This was a decision which has been up in the air for the past few months, but ultimately, I decided being home and around as much as possible during this period was the best thing for my family,” he said.

"I am still working out and staying in shape, and will be ready for training camp for the 2018-19 season.”

Bogut played 23 games for the Lakers this season, averaging just 1.6 points and 3.4 rebounds.

- AAP

