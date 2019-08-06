Bold move gives 5 Mile family more than they bargained for

NUMBER ONE: Staff of Five Mile Hotel in South Grafton celebrate being named Daily Examiner People's Choice Business of the Year at the 2019 Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards at Clarence River Jockey Club on Saturday, August 3.

"HONEY, I bought a pub.”

A year ago, Nick Stubbs came home to tell his wife Jocelyn their lives were about to be flipped.

"We put everything on the line, our family, our marriage, our business, our financial status,” Ms Stubbs said.

"We made a commitment with our family that we would give it 110 per cent in the first year. We have three young kids. We did a six-month stint on premise.”

The former Coffs Harbour business owners took over the Five Mile Hotel in a bid for a bit of a "change”, and they got it.

The couple knew going in that the hotel had a reputation they wanted to turn around and have successfully created a space for families.

On Saturday night, Mr and Mrs Stubbs took the stage to receive the Daily Examiner People's Choice Business of the Year Award.

Holding back tears the couple said the move was a gamble that gave the family more than a thriving business and the recognition from their customers and new community compounded that.

"We couldn't have walked into a better place. The people, our staff, the customers,” he told the crowd.

An emotional Mrs Stubbs said despite being raised in Coffs Harbour, and maintaining a home there with their three young children, they had made a new home.

"I was born and bred in Coff. We have a home that's where we raised our children,” she said.

"I walked into Grafton this little surf grom, to boots and cowboy hats and close families.

"I went home the other day and it's not home anymore. I said, 'it's time for us to sell the house'.”

Looking forward, the couple hope to expand the business to include a beer garden, and will be creating even more space for the little ones with football goals and a playground currently in the pipeline.