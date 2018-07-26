Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Back Roads host Heather Ewart pictured in Canowindra. Supplied by ABC-TV.
Back Roads host Heather Ewart pictured in Canowindra. Supplied by ABC-TV. Luke Wong
Opinion

Bolt overlooks ABC's showcase of colourful Aussie characters

26th Jul 2018 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT IS not often I agree with Andrew Bolt, however, his imploring us to go and see what is so great about Australia is on the money in his article "Time to recall a national vision" (Daily, July 23).

While he laments the TV shows which once showcased our wide brown land he overlooks the ABC series Back Roads which reveals the wonderful, colourful characters who live in our widespread, diverse communities as well as the beautiful landscapes of Australia.

Who wouldn't want to take a paddle boat down the Murray River after Heather Ewart's trip?

For those who have yet to see it I heartily recommend Back Roads.

It is fine example of the value of our national broadcaster as I doubt any commercial channel would bother with such a program.

ROBYN DEANE

Bli Bli

abc andrew bolt australia travel
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    First pot shots fired

    First pot shots fired

    Politics Cansdell uses farmers' plight to fuel political rivalry

    Jess takes on country's top dogs

    premium_icon Jess takes on country's top dogs

    News Local dog taking on the best across the country

    Rebels league tag cause helped by government grant

    premium_icon Rebels league tag cause helped by government grant

    News Girls determined to go one better in grand final

    Children inspire new cafe for mumma bear

    premium_icon Children inspire new cafe for mumma bear

    Business Family atmosphere at redeveloped cafe

    Local Partners