Bolt's way off the mark with wedding critique

ANDREW Bolt came across as a white supremacist monarchist in his column on Monday (Daily, May 21).

Why shouldn't the Duchess of Sussex have her proud African heritage acknowledged at her wedding?

It was her wedding just as much as her husband's.

What seems to be the problem with an impassioned sermon about love at a wedding?

It was a pleasant change from the stuffiness that usually accompanies royal occasions.

This wedding was the biggest shake-up for the royals since the shy Lady Diana Spencer made her mark, becoming the bold princess.

Thank God for the younger generation of royals dragging the monarchy into the modern age.

Living in the present but acknowledging the past while looking towards the future is the only way forward.

TONY SULLIVAN

Nambour