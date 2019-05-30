Bom Bom bash a big hit

MOUNTAIN BIKING: The inaugural Graf-TON Grind was a big success with riders from across the east-coast competing in the National Cup race.

Taking out the overall win was Declan Wharton of West End, Queensland, who managed to hold off the competition over the 100km endurance race.

Erron Hennessy of Junction Hill was best placed of the local riders, placing thirteenth overall and fifth in the Masters 3/4 category.

Grafton local Shaun Marsh placed tenth in the 33km category and placing fourth in his u17 junior male category.

Race director Grant Hodgins said the National Cup event was a big success and had been able to attract a number of top riders who were looking points, which helped to increase the profile and appeal of the event.

He said the organising group would look at continuing the event next year, albeit with a different date after the date clashed with the Port to Port event in Port Macquarie.

"We had quite a bit of feedback already from people saying they were enjoyed the day and everyone said it was a fun and challenging course,” he said.

"We will see what the wrap up is and see how everyone likes it and pick a date which is slightly better.

"With the Grafton-Inverell race two weeks ago, maybe we can coincide the race closer to that and make it a bigger festival week as next year is their 60th anniversary.”

Hodgins said interest in the sport was growing in the region in line with the number of tracks which were proliferating on the North Coast and he was proud of the effort his club had put in to make the race happen.

"There are a lot more places to ride and now we are a bit spoiled for choice and there are lot more events on,” he said.

"We are only a small club and it is a lot of work to put on something at a national level and I appreciate the work the committed local members have done to help out.

"We have had a lot of support not just from the volunteers but craft-brewers Helios donated cartons of beer as prizes and the Clarence Valley Council have given us an event tourism grant and State Forests is always supportive of us.”