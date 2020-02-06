Menu
Junior racers get in on the action during the free mountain bike come and try day hosted by Bom Bom Racing in the Bom Bom State Forest last year.
Cycling & MTB

Bom Bom chook races cranking up the fun

Mitchell Keenan
mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
4th Feb 2020 8:00 AM
MOUNTAIN BIKING :After a prolonged break, the 2020 chook racing season is back on at Bom Bom State Forest.

“We have finally started our 2020 chook race season. These are fun little races on Thursday afternoons. They can be raced fast or you can just tag along at the back for a cruise, always followed by a beer and a chat,” Grafton Mountain Biking Club’s Grant Hodgins said.

“If people are interested in joining us, come along at 5.30pm to Bom Bom’s top carpark.

“We can also provide information about becoming club members and accessing insurance through MTBA. “

Setting up during the weekend as part of the Grafton Shoppingworld sign-on days, happening each weekend in February, interested parties can sign up for the GMBC or Road Cycling Club from 10am on Saturday and Sunday.

“Come along to find out more if it’s of interest to anyone, young or old. Active Kids vouchers are also accepted for membership payments as we look to welcome all new members,” Hodgins said.

bom bom state forest chook racing clarence mountain biking
