Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather modelling site Windy shows a number of tropical weather systems are hanging off the Queensland coast.
Weather modelling site Windy shows a number of tropical weather systems are hanging off the Queensland coast. WINDY.COM
Weather

BOM forecaster keeping an eye on developing tropical low

Ashley Pillhofer
by
14th Mar 2019 7:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH tropical storm systems circling the country, Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Michael Gray said he is watching and waiting to see what might happen.

"There is currently a couple, there is a low-pressure system in the New Guinea section of the Coral Sea," he said.

"Storms are going through the western part of Cape York and there is one (tropical low) in the Indian Ocean.

Mr Gray said inconsistencies between the different modelling systems used by the BOM meant he was unsure where each system was tracking towards.

"We are watching things at the moment, to see whether the systems will progress further than they are now," he said.

"The guidance we use is a number of models but none of them are really agreeing."

Despite some weather modelling sites showing heavy rain and wind could hit the east coast, Mr Grey said there was no particular cause for concern currently.

"At this stage, we are just watching, we don't want to cause alarm," he said.

"If things develop we will be warning people."

Mr Grey said weather in Mackay is "not looking too bad" in the coming days.

Forecasts show a slight chance of showers over most of tropical Queensland and reasonably high humidity as the weekend approaches.

bom editors picks forecast tropical low weather
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Grafton High dominates to nab DEX Shield glory

    premium_icon Grafton High dominates to nab DEX Shield glory

    Cricket A LAST-MINUTE call-up has helped Grafton High hold The Daily Examiner Shield aloft after a dominant performance in the open girls' final.

    JOE'S HONOUR: Life member recognised for years of service

    premium_icon JOE'S HONOUR: Life member recognised for years of service

    Rugby League KINNANE regarded for his years of service to rugby league.

    Which road is our worst? The results are in

    premium_icon Which road is our worst? The results are in

    News NRMA survey shows where the poor roads are according to drivers

    10 useful tips for Clarence Valley job hunters

    premium_icon 10 useful tips for Clarence Valley job hunters

    Careers Can't get a job? Here's how to stand out from the pack