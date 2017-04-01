VIDEO: Clarence River peaks at Grafton

UPDATE: 1.30PM: The main flood peak in the Clarence River valley is now at Grafton.

Clarence River:

Minor flooding is occurring along the Clarence River at Grafton and Ulmarra.

The Clarence River at Grafton (Prince St) is peaking near 2.75 metres with minor flooding.

.The Clarence River at Ulmarra is peaking near the minor flood level (2.1 metres).

The Clarence River at Maclean is expected to peak below the minor flood level (1.6 metres) Saturday afternoon.

Flood Safety Advice:

FloodSafe advice is available at www.ses.nsw.gov.au

For emergency assistance call the SES on telephone number 132 500.

For life threatening emergencies, call 000 immediately.

Latest River Heights:

Location Height of River (m) Tendency Date/Time of Observation Nymboida River at Nymboida 2.92 Falling 12:10 PM SAT 01/04/17 Mann River at Mitchell 1.25 Falling 12:00 PM SAT 01/04/17 Boyd River at Broadmeadows 2.53 Falling 12:00 PM SAT 01/04/17 Clarence River at Tabulam 5.33 Falling 12:00 PM SAT 01/04/17 Clarence River at Baryulgil 6.78 Falling 12:00 PM SAT 01/04/17 Mann River at Jackadgery 3.45 Falling 12:00 PM SAT 01/04/17 Clarence River at Lilydale 8.35 Falling 12:00 PM SAT 01/04/17 Orara River at Glenreagh (Automatic Gauge) 3.31 Falling 12:00 PM SAT 01/04/17 Clarence River at Grafton (Prince St) 2.75 Steady 12:00 PM SAT 01/04/17 Clarence River at Ulmarra 2.07 Steady 12:00 PM SAT 01/04/17 Clarence River at Maclean 1.19 Rising 12:00 PM SAT 01/04/17



The next warning will be issued by 06:00 pm EDT on Saturday 01 April 2017.

UPDATE: 11AM: The main flood peak in the Clarence River valley is approaching Grafton.

Clarence River: Minor flooding is occurring along the Clarence River at Grafton. Minor flooding is predicted for Ulmarra and Maclean. The Clarence River at Grafton (Prince St) is expected to peak near 2.80 metres late Saturday morning with minor flooding. The Clarence River at Ulmarra is expected to peak near 2.30 metres around midday Saturday with minor flooding. The Clarence River at Maclean is expected to peak near the minor flood level (1.6 metres) around 2:00pm Saturday with the high tide.

UPDATE, 4.45PM: The Clarence River is expected to continue rising and exceed minor flood levels at Grafton.

The Bureau of Meteorology updated its warning at 4.01pm today, stating the river level is likely to exceed the 2.10 metre minor flood level late tonight and reach around 2.60 metres on Saturday morning.

The river had risen above the 1.4m marker at Prince St, Grafton by 10am this morning and by 3pm was above 1.7m.\

The main flood peak in the Clarence valley is still approaching Tabulam in the upper reaches of the Clarence River valley.

A minor to moderate flood warning remains current for the Orara River.

Damage to Geregarow Road near Coutts Crossing due to water flowing over the road. Sharn Domatas

UPDATE, 11AM: The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a minor flood warning for the Clarence River.

At 10.52am, the bureau upgraded its status from flood watch, with the river expected to reach its minor flood level of 2.10 metres at Grafton this evening.

Up to 164 millimetres of rain has been recorded during the past 24 hours to 3am Friday over the Clarence River valley. Rain has since eased.

A minor to moderate flood warning remains current for the Orara River, where significantly higher totals have been reported locally. Several roads remain closed in the Coutts Crossing area.

River heights rising at various locations

Despite no significant rainfall in the catchment since 3am, river heights are continuing to rise at various locations.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, at 10am the Clarence River was rising at Tabulam, Baryugil, Lilydale and Maclean.

Location Height of River (m) at 10am At 3pm Tendency

Nymboida River at Nymboida 5.35 4.62 Falling

Mann River at Mitchell 1.61 1.61 Falling

Boyd River at Broadmeadows 3.40 3.28 Falling

Clarence River at Tabulam 7.52 8.21 Rising

Clarence River at Baryulgil 6.20 6.82 Rising

Mann River at Jackadgery 5.58 5.33 Falling

Clarence River at Lilydale 6.46 7.79 Rising

Orara River at Glenreagh 7.12 6.75 Falling

Clarence River at Grafton 1.42 1.72 Rising

Clarence River at Ulmarra 1.10 1.37 Rising

Clarence River at Maclean 0.72 0.95 Rising

The river height at Prince St Grafton on Friday morning was just below the 1.5m mark. Tim Howard

Yamba drenched, battered by strong winds

Yamba residents endured a long night of rain and strong wind gusts, with 261.4mm of rain recorded since 9am yesterday, including 150mm falling between 4pm and 11pm.

Rain was accompanied by moderate northeasterly winds up to 41kph. But winds increased when a southerly change struck just after 2am.

Temperatures dropped from 22.8 degrees at 2.20am to 18.9 degrees at 2.50am, when squalls of up to 67kph were recorded. All rainfall activity had ceased by 3.30am.

This morning the coastal town is enduring increased wind activity, with gusts up to 72kph recorded. Winds are forecast to decrease to 25 to 35kph in the late evening.

