26°
Critical Alert

VIDEO: Clarence River peaks at Grafton

Bill North
| 31st Mar 2017 10:13 AM Updated: 1st Apr 2017 12:56 PM

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE: 1.30PM: The main flood peak in the Clarence River valley is now at Grafton.

Clarence River:

Minor flooding is occurring along the Clarence River at Grafton and Ulmarra.

The Clarence River at Grafton (Prince St) is peaking near 2.75 metres with minor flooding.

.The Clarence River at Ulmarra is peaking near the minor flood level (2.1 metres).

The Clarence River at Maclean is expected to peak below the minor flood level (1.6 metres) Saturday afternoon.

Flood Safety Advice:

FloodSafe advice is available at www.ses.nsw.gov.au

For emergency assistance call the SES on telephone number 132 500.

For life threatening emergencies, call 000 immediately.

 

Latest River Heights:

Location Height of River (m) Tendency Date/Time of Observation
Nymboida River at Nymboida 2.92 Falling 12:10 PM SAT 01/04/17
Mann River at Mitchell 1.25 Falling 12:00 PM SAT 01/04/17
Boyd River at Broadmeadows 2.53 Falling 12:00 PM SAT 01/04/17
Clarence River at Tabulam 5.33 Falling 12:00 PM SAT 01/04/17
Clarence River at Baryulgil 6.78 Falling 12:00 PM SAT 01/04/17
Mann River at Jackadgery 3.45 Falling 12:00 PM SAT 01/04/17
Clarence River at Lilydale 8.35 Falling 12:00 PM SAT 01/04/17
Orara River at Glenreagh (Automatic Gauge) 3.31 Falling 12:00 PM SAT 01/04/17
Clarence River at Grafton (Prince St) 2.75 Steady 12:00 PM SAT 01/04/17
Clarence River at Ulmarra 2.07 Steady 12:00 PM SAT 01/04/17
Clarence River at Maclean 1.19 Rising 12:00 PM SAT 01/04/17
 

The next warning will be issued by 06:00 pm EDT on Saturday 01 April 2017.

UPDATE: 11AM: The main flood peak in the Clarence River valley is approaching Grafton.

Clarence River: Minor flooding is occurring along the Clarence River at Grafton. Minor flooding is predicted for Ulmarra and Maclean.   The Clarence River at Grafton (Prince St) is expected to peak near 2.80 metres late Saturday morning with minor flooding.   The Clarence River at Ulmarra is expected to peak near 2.30 metres around midday Saturday with minor flooding.   The Clarence River at Maclean is expected to peak near the minor flood level (1.6 metres) around 2:00pm Saturday with the high tide.  

UPDATE, 4.45PM: The Clarence River is expected to continue rising and exceed minor flood levels at Grafton.

The Bureau of Meteorology updated its warning at 4.01pm today, stating the river level is likely to exceed the 2.10 metre minor flood level late tonight and reach around 2.60 metres on Saturday morning.

The river had risen above the 1.4m marker at Prince St, Grafton by 10am this morning and by 3pm was above 1.7m.\

The Clarence River had risen to above 1.7m at Prince St, Grafton at 3pm on Friday, 31st March, 2016. The BOM has issued a minor flood warning (2.10m).
The Clarence River had risen to above 1.7m at Prince St, Grafton at 3pm on Friday, 31st March, 2016. The BOM has issued a minor flood warning (2.10m). Bill North

The main flood peak in the Clarence valley is still approaching Tabulam in the upper reaches of the Clarence River valley.

A minor to moderate flood warning remains current for the Orara River.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST CLARENCE VALLEY ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

 

Damage to Geregarow Road near Coutts Crossing due to water flowing over the road.
Damage to Geregarow Road near Coutts Crossing due to water flowing over the road. Sharn Domatas

 

UPDATE, 11AM: The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a minor flood warning for the Clarence River.

At 10.52am, the bureau upgraded its status from flood watch, with the river expected to reach its minor flood level of 2.10 metres at Grafton this evening.

Up to 164 millimetres of rain has been recorded during the past 24 hours to 3am Friday over the Clarence River valley. Rain has since eased.

minor to moderate flood warning remains current for the Orara River, where significantly higher totals have been reported locally. Several roads remain closed in the Coutts Crossing area.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST CLARENCE VALLEY ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

FloodSafe advice is available at www.ses.nsw.gov.auFor emergency assistance call the SES on telephone number 132 500. For life threatening emergencies, call 000 immediately.

MAJOR STORIES:

The Clarence River had risen to above 1.7m at Prince St, Grafton at 3pm on Friday, 31st March, 2016. The BOM has issued a minor flood warning (2.10m).
The Clarence River had risen to above 1.7m at Prince St, Grafton at 3pm on Friday, 31st March, 2016. The BOM has issued a minor flood warning (2.10m). Bill North

River heights rising at various locations

Despite no significant rainfall in the catchment since 3am, river heights are continuing to rise at various locations.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, at 10am the Clarence River was rising at Tabulam, Baryugil, Lilydale and Maclean.

Location                                      Height of River (m) at 10am      At 3pm       Tendency

Nymboida River at Nymboida     5.35                                           4.62            Falling

Mann River at Mitchell                1.61                                           1.61            Falling

Boyd River at Broadmeadows    3.40                                           3.28            Falling

Clarence River at Tabulam         7.52                                            8.21           Rising

Clarence River at Baryulgil         6.20                                            6.82           Rising

Mann River at Jackadgery          5.58                                            5.33           Falling

Clarence River at Lilydale           6.46                                            7.79           Rising

Orara River at Glenreagh           7.12                                            6.75           Falling

Clarence River at Grafton          1.42                                             1.72           Rising

Clarence River at Ulmarra         1.10                                             1.37           Rising

Clarence River at Maclean         0.72                                             0.95           Rising

The river height at Prince St Grafton on Friday morning was just below the 1.5m mark.
The river height at Prince St Grafton on Friday morning was just below the 1.5m mark. Tim Howard

 

Yamba drenched, battered by strong winds

Yamba residents endured a long night of rain and strong wind gusts, with 261.4mm of rain recorded since 9am yesterday, including 150mm falling between 4pm and 11pm.

>> RELATED STORY: Yamba wakes from wild, wet night

Photos
View Gallery

 

Rain was accompanied by moderate northeasterly winds up to 41kph. But winds increased when a southerly change struck just after 2am.

Temperatures dropped from 22.8 degrees at 2.20am to 18.9 degrees at 2.50am, when squalls of up to 67kph were recorded. All rainfall activity had ceased by 3.30am.

This morning the coastal town is enduring increased wind activity, with gusts up to 72kph recorded. Winds are forecast to decrease to 25 to 35kph in the late evening.

>> EARLIER ROLLING COVERAGE OF CLARENCE VALLEY WEATHER

Photos
View Gallery

 

 

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  bom clarence river clarence weather cyclone debbie flood warning grafton minor flood

VIDEO: Clarence River peaks at Grafton

VIDEO: Clarence River peaks at Grafton

FLOOD COVERAGE: The Clarence River is peaking at Grafton with minor flooding

Plunge festival kicks off at the gallery

Greg Parish from the Museum of Australian Democracy at the official opening of the 2017 Plunge festival. Behind the Lines is now on at the Grafton Regional Gallery.

Plunge kicks off at the Grafton Regional Gallery

Latest Clarence Valley road closure information

Damage to Geregarow Road near Coutts Crossing due to water flowing over the road.

Summerland Way, Orara Way, Iluka Road added to road closures

Weather causes severe damage to highway

CRACKED AND BROKEN: A truck narrowly avoids a large pothole on the Pacific Hwy near Ulmarra.

Pot holes form on highway

Local Partners

The world was his oyster

YAMBA stalwart Trevor Phillips OAM was fiercely determined, positive and adventurous, with just enough self-preservation sprinkled into the mix.

Weather forces ferry closures

The Ulmarra ferry at work on Thursday.

Clarence Valley ferries close as Clarence River rises

Wet weather won't stop the music

Don't miss Margaret River duo Salt Tree this Sunday at Yamba's Pacific Hotel.

GIG GUIDE: The show must go on - check out what's on this weekend

Plunge opening going ahead rain, hail or shine

Flickerfest is screening the Best of Australian shorts at the Saraton Theatre on Friday night.

Plunging through the bad weather

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Dame Julie’s in the Greenroom

THE original Mary Poppins herself, Dame Julie Andrews, is entertaining children in her new Netflix show.

Media personalities Jeffreys, Stefanovic prepare to tie knot

Channel 9 presenter Sylvia Jefrreys posted this photo on her Instagram account after Peter Stefanovic proposed.

Celebs flock to Sylvia Jeffreys and Peter Stefanovic's wedding

Audience members walk out after Gervais' dead baby joke

"I wish I had a pound for every time I offended someone. Wait, I do,” Ricky Gervais tweeted after learning he had offended audience members.

Comedian Ricky Gervais's dead baby joke causes audience to walk out

LEGO Batman may be tiny but he's doing big things

The characters Batman and Robin in a scene from The LEGO Batman Movie.

DIRECTOR Chris McKay talks about taking on LEGO Movie sequel.

Eileen Bond calls House of Bond telemovie 'appalling'

Eileen Bond in the Emirates Marquee during last year's Derby Day at Flemington. She has hit out at Channel 9's depiction of her 37-year marriage to tycoon Alan Bond in upcoming telemovie House of Bond.

FORMER wife of late tycoon Alan Bond slams Channel 9 telemovie.

Jen Hawkins backs actor dumped by luxury brand

Former Miss Universe Jenifer Hawkins.

Jennifer Hawkins throws support behind actor dumped by luxury brand

BOOKS: Werewolf Tommi Grayson is back in Berlin

Cover art for the book Who's Afraid Too?

"So much of what makes a sequel great is expansion”

SPACIOUS IS AN UNDERSTATEMENT

30 Mark Close, Grafton 2460

House 11 5 3 FASTRAK

Think of a big home, now think of a bigger home then try to imagine a home bigger than that! Well no need to imagine because here we have what must be close to the...

LIQUIDATION SALE #2

30 - 34 Skinner Street, South Grafton 2460

House 5 3 AUCTION

Already an established hive of activity and return clientele this commercial building offers two shop fronts (leased as a restaurant and clothes shop) plus two...

LIQUIDATION SALE #1

27 - 29 Skinner Street, South Grafton 2460

House 5 3 1 AUCTION

Located in the busy hub of central South Grafton you will find this large building, packed with charm and long term tenants! There is prime street frontage for the...

AUCTION - 2ND MAY, 2017

51 Howe Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 2 1 Auction

It's certainly not hype; the cost of living is rising; the cost of renting is higher; children are staying with their parents longer and it makes perfect sense to...

SALE IS IMMINENT

44 Martin Cresent, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

A home that has it all! This property package is every buyers dream; Low maintenance, tick. Spacious family home, tick. Location only minutes' drive from...

ENJOY THE VISTA FROM THE FRONT DECK OF YOUR STURDY NEW RESIDENCE

17 Johnson Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $289,000

BUILT to last, this solid brick and tile home has a long list of benefits for the astute South Grafton buyer: - Location - just a stroll to schools and parks in a...

Convenient Location, Solid Home

25 Owen Street, Iluka 2466

House 4 3 4 $475,000

Convenient central location directly opposite nature reserve and sports field, this original brick home has something for the whole family. Ideal for the extended...

Charm and Character

115 Yamba Road, Yamba 2464

House 3 1 1 $369,000

This spacious character filled charmer is so much bigger than it looks and radiates warmth from the moment you walk in the door. Featuring polished timber floors...

Acreage On The Edge Of Town

53A Rawdon Street, Lawrence 2460

3 1 3 $455,000

You will have all the benefits of residential living plus the added bonus of living with part rural zoning which provides more flexibility when it comes to...

Executive Residence, in Premier Position.

14 Highland Ridge, Maclean 2463

House 2 1 2 $424,500

Are you looking for a new house? Are you looking for a house that is finished to the highest level? Are you looking for a house on the hill in Maclean? Then 14...

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Projects drive market growth in Clarence Valley

IN DEMAND: Yamba emerged as a top performer in houses and units in the latest real estate figures.

Influx of jobs to region bodes well for real estate

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!