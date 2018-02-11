BOM issues severe thunderstorm warning

Menu
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe storm warning for Grafton.
Jarrard Potter
by

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Grafton this afternoon.

The BOM has warned severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Grafton.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
* Move your car under cover or away from trees.
* Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.
* Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.
* Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.
* Unplug computers and appliances.
* Avoid using the phone during the storm.
* Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.
* For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500. 

