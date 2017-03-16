More rain on the way, Clarence put on flood watch

THE Clarence River has been put on flood watch, with the latest warning from the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting significant rainfall from tomorrow and over the weekend.

After a low pressure trough brought heavy rainfall earlier this week, including 149mm in 24 hours to Yamba, the BOM is warning another low pressure system is expected to develop tomorrow, and combined with moist onshore winds is predicted to bring heavy rainfall and possible thunderstorms to the Northern Rivers from late tomorrow and into the weekend.

The BOM said the rainfall has the potential to cause minor flooding from late Friday for the Clarence River, while the Orara could see moderate flooding.

This flood watch means that people living or working along rivers and streams must monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings and be ready to move to higher ground should flooding develop. Flood warnings will be issued if minor flood level is expected to be exceeded at key sites along the main rivers for which the Bureau of Meteorology provides a flood warning service. Across NSW, about 70% of Flood Watches are followed by flooding.

FloodSafe advice is available at www.ses.nsw.gov.au. For emergency assistance call the SES on telephone number 132 500. For life threatening emergencies, call 000 immediately.