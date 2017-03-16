Minor flood warning in place, conditions to ease

WHILE it's been a wet start to the week in the Clarence Valley, the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting conditions to ease slightly for the rest of the week.

Yesterday afternoon, the Bureau of Meteorology issued a minor flood warning for the Orara River at Glenreagh, which is expected to reach the minor flood level of four metres early this morning.

Up to 40mm of rain was recorded over the Orara River Vallley in six hours to 4pm yesterday, and with more rain expected, the BOM said it was not possible to predict flood peaks due to uncertainty over how much more rain would fall overnight.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Elli Blandford said the low pressure trough which has been bringing the showers and thunderstorms is expected to deepen today, with the severity of precipitation to move south.

"Most of the precipitation that was seen yesterday is slowly moving south along the coast," Ms Blandford said.

"While there were quite a lot of falls yesterday, we're not expecting as much today. Grafton is looking at between 5mm to 10mm, with Yamba looking at between 20mm to 40mm as it's closer to the coast.

"There is the chance of thunderstorms tomorrow which could produce localised heavier falls that would be above the forecasted precipitation range."

Ms Blandford said the coastal low pressure trough will continue to be the main driver of rainy conditions for most of next week.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting the rest of the week to remain wet, with a very high chance of showers across the Clarence Valley. Grafton could see up to 20mm on Friday, while Yamba could receive up to 25mm.