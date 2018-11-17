Explosives scattered on Sydney road
THE bomb squad has been called to a major motorway in Sydney after a vehicle carrying explosives rolled.
Police are responding to an emergency situation on the M7 at Cecil Hills in the city's southwest.
A number of explosive detonators have been strewn across the roadway after the car was involved in an incident with a bus and rolled over.
According to Sunrise, the explosives were to be used in works on railway tracks.
The crash caused a number of explosives to scatter across the road and into nearby grassland and bomb specialists are working to clear them.
Traffic is significantly delayed in both directions as a result.