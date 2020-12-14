Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A jail has been put in lockdown after a bomb threat was made to one of the prison units.
A jail has been put in lockdown after a bomb threat was made to one of the prison units.
Breaking

Bomb threat puts Brisbane jail into lockdown

by Thomas Chamberlin
14th Dec 2020 4:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Brisbane jail has been rocked by a bomb threat, which was made to one of the prison units.

The Courier-Mail has been told the threat was made to unit S1 at Brisbane Women's Correctional Centre where protection criminals live.

It's understood the threat was received via a letter in the mail.

At least one police crew is attending the jail, which is believed to be locked down.

Queensland Corrective Services has been contacted for comment.

Originally published as Bomb threat puts Brisbane jail into lockdown

bomb threat brisbane womens correctional centre

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Wet weather chaos at Yamba roadworks

        Premium Content WATCH: Wet weather chaos at Yamba roadworks

        News Heavy rain eats up new work on Yamba Road ahead of busy holiday period.

        • 14th Dec 2020 3:15 PM
        FLOOD WATCH: All eyes on the upper Clarence catchment

        Premium Content FLOOD WATCH: All eyes on the upper Clarence catchment

        Weather After heavy rainfalls and more predicted, upstream residents consider whether we...

        Clarence Valley‘s most influential people #30-27

        Premium Content Clarence Valley‘s most influential people #30-27

        News Two loud voices, one strong group, a fruity pick and an arty type open up the list...

        FINAL DAY: Local news, rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content FINAL DAY: Local news, rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites