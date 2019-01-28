Menu
Business is now trading as normal after police swept the scene. Photo: Generic.
News

Bomb threat to Toowoomba store prompts police response

28th Jan 2019 12:47 PM

A TOOWOOMBA store is trading as normal again after police and firefighters both responded to a reported bomb threat this morning.

A police spokeswoman said officers went into the premises on Taylor St and conducted a sweep as a precaution, though the threat was not being treated as serious.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews also attended the incident.

Emergency services were called to the store as a precaution, though business has now resumed as normal.

