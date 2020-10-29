Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
AFL 2020: Essendon Bombers part way with head of football Dan Richardson
AFL 2020: Essendon Bombers part way with head of football Dan Richardson
AFL

Bombers sack head of football days before trade period

by Michael Warner
29th Oct 2020 10:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Essendon has axed head of football Dan Richardson after three years in the job

Richardson is the first victim in a sweeping review implemented by new president Paul Brasher.

The former TLA player agent joined Essendon after a stint as football boss at Richmond.

He was one of several Tigers figures poached by the Bombers, which also included new senior coach Ben Rutten and senior assistant Blake Caracella.

The Bombers, who have not won a final since 2004, endured another disastrous onfield season and it continued off it with three star players - Joe Daniher, Orazio Fantasia, Adam Saad - all walking out on the club.

 

MORE TO COME

 

Originally published as Bombers sack head of football days before trade period

More Stories

afl aussie rules bombers dan richardson essendon sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘FANTASTIC’: Premier tells Sydney of sweet time in Grafton

        Premium Content ‘FANTASTIC’: Premier tells Sydney of sweet time in Grafton

        Business Ms Berejiklian promoted the region on Sydney breakfast radio, singling out some places to eat in the main street

        IN COURT: 15 people to face Maclean court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 15 people to face Maclean court today

        Crime Find out who's appearing in Maclean criminal court today

        Daily Catch-up: October 29, 2020

        Premium Content Daily Catch-up: October 29, 2020

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place

        DON'T MISS OUT: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites