Bond for gun crime

A MAN has been placed on a good behaviour bond over the discovery of an unregistered firearm.

Brooms Head man Raymond Campbell appeared in Maclean Local Court yesterday, to plead guilty to charges of possession of an unauthorised firearm and ammunition, and possession of a prohibited drug.

Police were investigating an alleged domestic violence incident at Campbell's house when they found the weapon, a shortened .22 rifle, on May 30 this year.

In court, the 64-year-old's defence solicitor said the gun had inadvertently come into his possession, and he had not handed it to police due to "procrastination”.

He added that the defendant used cannabis for treatment of a back injury, which explained the 22g of marijuana found at the house.

"It's highly unlikely he'll come back before the court,” the solicitor said of his client who had no prior criminal record.

Magistrate A Mijovich said there were myriad reasons penalties for unlawful firearm possession usually involved jail time, but reassured Campbell he would not serve time.

Campbell was convicted, placed on a good behaviour bond for 18 months, and fined $300 for the marijuana.