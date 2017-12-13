Menu
Bond for knife, stab threat

Grafton Court House
Grafton Court House Caitlan Charles
by Jarrard Potter

A SOUTH Grafton man has received a 12-month good behaviour bond after stabbing a friend's door with a kitchen knife, which had a threatening message attached to it.

Sonny Golden, 35, faced Grafton Local Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to custody of a knife in a public place and intimidation intending fear or physical harm.

According to police facts, on October 9 the 35-year-old stabbed a 20cm kitchen knife through the screen door of a friend's apartment, and had a note saying "u next” attached, after the pair had an argument earlier that day when Golden threatened the victim.

Less than two weeks later, another argument broke out between Golden and the victim and his partner. After being removed from the apartment, Golden returned with an 8cm flick knife, and again threatened the victim.

In sentencing, Magistrate Denes said Golden's actions were serious, and made his victims fearful.

