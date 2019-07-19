Menu
Bondi bus crash victim dies days after horror smash

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
19th Jul 2019 10:09 AM
A Sydney woman has died in hospital days after being hit by a bus on a busy street in the eastern suburbs.

Amy Holden, 29, was crossing the intersection of Old South Head Rd and Curlewis St in Bondi on Tuesday when she was hit by the bus about 7pm.

She suffered critical head injuries and was placed in an induced coma at St Vincent's Hospital.

Police confirmed on Friday that Ms Holden had died.

The bus was towed away after the crash at Bondi which has now turned fatal. Picture: Damian Shaw
Amy Holden died after being hit by a bus in Bondi. Picture: Facebook
A friend of Ms Holden told The Daily Telegraph the young woman was a loving person who would go out of her way to help other people.

"When I was struggling with being homeless she would let me come over to her place ... and have a shower and make me a meal and give me some money," he said.

"She would do the same with other people."

He said Ms Holden was particularly close to her father Mark.

"(They) had a bond that is unbreakable. She looked after him as much as he did in return."

Investigations into the incident are ongoing and officers are looking into the traffic lights and pedestrian signals that were showing at the time.

Paramedics worked hard to stabilise Amy Holden after the crash. Picture: Daniel Shaw/SWA
"We're looking at all parts. We're speaking with the bus driver, we're speaking with a number of witnesses who actually saw what happened and once we've determined the phasing of the traffic lights we will be able to come to the conclusion of where the fault lies," Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy said on Wednesday.

Police figures show 33 pedestrians have died this year after being hit by vehicles.

