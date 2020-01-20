Menu
STORMS, sprites, fog, frost and curious clouds: just some of the highlights of the Australian Weather Calendar.

BONES FIND: Inside the crime scene on Pioneer River

20th Jan 2020 6:00 AM

A MACKAY resident's stroll along the banks of the Pioneer River turned grim when they stumbled across what they believed to be a human skull.

Carrying an extensive amount of specialist equipment, police moved quickly to establoish the veracity of the report.

A crime scene was declared by 3pm, uniformed officers posted in a make-shift shelter amid the mangroves to guard the area overnight Friday before examinations resumed at first light Saturday.

Among the remains found was a skull police believe to be human.

 "We can find out how old they are and there might not be any need for further investigation," Mackay Police District Duty Officer Senior Sergeant Mark Sweetnam said.

mackay mackay police pioneer river
