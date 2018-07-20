Menu
Bones found on rural property may be historical: police

Tara Miko
by
19th Jul 2018 4:57 PM
HUMAN remains found on a rural property are believed to date back to pre-settlement times.

Police were called to the property at Brookstead about 12.45pm after a man located the bones.

The area was guarded overnight as part of investigations into the discovery which will determine the origins.

Darling Downs Detective Inspector Lew Strohfeldt said initial investigations indicated they were pre-settlement era.

He said police would consult with local indigenous elders as part of the ongoing inquiry.

Police will guard the site overnight as part of standard procedures, with excavations expected to begin tomorrow.

Toowoomba Chronicle

