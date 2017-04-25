Bonnie lass heads to military tattoo with police band

Libby McPhee from the GDSC Pipe Band is about to head over to Edinburgh to be apart of the Military Tattoo.

LIBBY McPhee first picked up a set of drum sticks at the age of 11 when she joined a pipe band. Now her more than 20 years of dedication is paying off with a trip to the Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

The Australian Federal Police Pipes and Drums Canberra band were searching for a drummer when Mrs McPhee's drum tutor Dean Hall, who also works with the police band, put her name forward as a candidate.

"He put my name forward and I did a few interviews backwards and forwards and I got a phone call," Mrs McPhee said.

After being involved in pipe bands for two decades, the GDSC Pipe Band member said it was like a second family.

"The friendships that you make, not only in your own band but in other bands, it's a real culture," she said.

"We all have that same passion for the same common interest. If you see someone in a kilt and it's 'hey, how are you going?'. It's like an extended little family and you don't even know half of them."

Mrs McPhee will perform 27 times across 21 days with the Australian Federal Police Pipe Band throughout July and August.

"When they rang me and said 'what are you doing in August, do you want to come?', I was like 'are you serious'?. I actually got a bit emotional and cried," she said.

"It's something I never thought would happen, especially in Grafton, you do all your band gigs, your Anzac Day, your Jacaranda Festival... and you just do it because you love it.

"The next minute someone (asks you to do this)."

This will also be Mrs McPhee's first time out of the country.

"I've never left, this is insane," she said.

"It's scary at the same time because I've only seen (the military tattoo) on TV and you only see snippets so I really don't know what I'm in for."

Libby McPhee from the GDSC Pipe Band is about to head over to Edinburgh to be apart of the Military Tattoo with life member Ken Davidson. Caitlan Charles

With her trip to Scotland looming, Mrs McPhee is frantically trying to fundraise enough money for the trip.

"Arthur (Lysaught) has been helping me on a Sunday night, we sell tickets for a seafood raffle and we're going to have a trivia night on May 27," she said.

"Once we've got all that together, we're hoping that's enough to get all our tickets and go."

She is hoping that her experience can help pave the way for more drummers to be noticed by bands and gain more experience.

Mrs McPhee took part in the Grafton dawn service, and the Anzac services at Grafton and South Grafton on Anzac Day this year.

"Anzac Day means a lot to me, my dad's an ex-serviceman, both Navy and Army... I've been to pretty much every dawn service I can remember," she said.

"Both my grandparents served, so it's a very patriotic day, it means a lot.

"And now my kids are old enough, they marched with me this morning... their dad is a soldier as well, he's in the army serving now so it means a lot to all of us that we commemorate (Anzac Day)."

For more information on the trivia night phone the GDSC on 6640 3200. Follow this link if you'd like to donate directly to Mrs McPhee's trip.