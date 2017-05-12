Bonnie's blooming good Mother's Day flowers

Bonnie McGowan of Flower by Bonnie is surrounded by the Mothers Day flower rush.

BONNIE McGOWAN is not expecting any flowers come Mother's Day on Sunday.

"My son does pick some flowers - he's pretty cute,” she laugh.

As a florist, Bonnie is surrounded by flowers on a daily basis at her shop Flowers By Bonnie, and the Mother's Day rush makes it busier than usual.

"It's been busy for us since Monday,” she said. "But Friday the madness has started.”

"But we got through four times the volume of flowers that we normally go through in a week. There is a big demand.”

Bonnie said many of her customers were happy to leave the designing to them, but there were still some favourites for the day.

Chrysanthemum's do quite well, and of course the Peonies are popular, but they're out of season so I had to fight hard to get hold of them,” she said.

And while she expects some last minute rushes from those looking for a last minute gift, she said people were generally organised.

"The men of Grafton are awesome,” she said. "They've been in here and they'll buy something on behalf of their kids, then something for their mum, and maybe even the mum-in-law.

"Mums are the best people in the world after all.”