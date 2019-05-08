Menu
Renee Nicholson, Bonnie McGowan, Rayonnie Clarke and Hope McGowa all get in the floral action at Flowers by Bonnie - who won the Mid North Coast Brides Choice award for best florist.
Business

Bonnie's blooms best for our brides

Adam Hourigan
by
8th May 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER months of meetings, sketches, mood boards and Instagram pictures, Bonnie McGowan always waits to see one thing when she delivers flowers to a bride on her wedding day.

A smile.

"When you finally deliver it and they love it, that's it,” she said. "It is nerve wracking, but people choose us because we develop a good relationship, and they trust you.”

There's been plenty of smiles over the past year, with the brides of Australia declaring her the winner of the Brides Choice award for best Mid North Coast florist.

"It's awesome. There were 19 florists who made the finals, so it's great that brides are happy with our work and choice,” Ms McGowan said.

Brides were asked to vote for their favourite wedding suppliers on Facebook, with categories ranging across the industry - florists, celebrants, venues and other vendors.

THANKS A BUNCH: Aimee Fordham and her wedding bouquet from Flowers By Bonnie.
Ms McGowan has been a florist for 27 years, with her own business Flowers By Bonnie open for the past four years.

"For me, it comes with lots of getting to know what the bride wants and getting their inspiration,” she said.

"But personally, there's a lot of love, passion, knowledge and skill that you use to create.”

As for what's in fashion, Ms McGowan said natives are still the bloom of choice.

"The king protea steals the show, with all the foliage it's very popular,” she said.

Other Clarence vendors made our area a wedding hotspot, with Yamba Shores Tavern and Yamba Bowling Club winning their category with more highly commended.

