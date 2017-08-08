22°
Bonnie's people's choice 'a massive surprise'

8th Aug 2017 2:00 PM
DELIGHTED: The crew from Flowers by Bonnie celebrate their two awards, including the Popular Choice Business at the Clarence Valley Business Awards.
DELIGHTED: The crew from Flowers by Bonnie celebrate their two awards, including the Popular Choice Business at the Clarence Valley Business Awards.

THERE is an extra quality that comes with the flowers and arrangements produced by the team at Flowers By Bonnie - passion.

It is what Bonnie McGowan sees as one of the key points to the success of her business at Saturday night's 2017 Daily Examiner Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards.

Flowers By Bonnie took out the category for New Business - Second Year of Operation and then came out on top of the public vote to win People's Choice Favourite Business.

The success left Bonnie almost lost for words.

"I'm delighted, really surprised by it all,” she said.

"Winning People's Choice was a massive surprise and we feel so honoured by the support of the community and our customers.”

Flowers By Bonnie opened its doors in Grafton in April 2015, drawing on Bonnie's years of experience as a florist and following the operation of a pop-up florist in Prince St's Heart and Soul Café.

She says taking the time to focus on personal service, as well as being well connected to the community, has helped give her business the

edge.

"Flowers represent so much more than their obvious beauty, they represent the emotion one person wishes to portray to another,” Bonnie wrote in her awards submission.

"Flowers for a wedding, funeral, anniversary or any occasion, all send their own individual emotional message.

"Flowers by Bonnie pride ourselves in our role of delivering these messages.”

Grafton Daily Examiner
