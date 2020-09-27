Boo the borders, thanks for the businesses

Thumbs Up Thumbs Down for this week

WE asked you to give us your likes and dislikes from this week, and plenty of you responded. Here’s what you gave your thumbs up/ thumbs down to this week:

James Patterson

Thumbs up to the Council lawnmower crews mowing the miles of the highways in preparation for summer. A huge job, done well. And done exceptionally well compared to other nearby councils. Great work guys.

Wayne Mclennan

A big thumbs up to our amazing Police officers in Grafton that continue to keep us safe in these trying times.

Corrina Brown

Thumbs down to the Govt for not giving the base hospital funding to have a PET scan and radiation treatment in Grafton. Oncology patients still have to travel to Lismore to have them. Last thing they want to do is travel while receiving treatment.

Christine Bird

Thumbs up to the easy flow of traffic in our town now, with both bridges.

Patricia MacFarlane

Thumbs down to the QLD premier for not including the Clarence Valley into her bubble. Ridiculous that Glen Innes is further south and it is in the bubble. Can’t figure that one out.

Annastacia Palaszczuk at Parliament House. Pic Annette Dew

Rick Murray

Thumbs Up to the ‘Pallid Chook of the North’ for ensuring that we don’t come and spend all our hard-earned money in the gambling dens and fleshpots of the Gold Coast.



Susan Jackson

Thumbs up To Valley Tint my windows look awesome Thank You so much



Ashley McDonald

Big thumbs to the staff especially James at Riverbank vets for taking good care of my dog while she underwent surgery. You guys are absolute gems. Not only were you professional you went above and beyond my expectations to get my baby girl the care she needed. I‘m forever grateful for your help

Narelle Barker

A big thumbs up to the awesome crew at autobarn … helpful, friendly and went out of their way to help me

Dot Myall

Thumbs up to all the care staff working in aged care. Great work everyone especially through these extra tough times.

Sandra Sullivan

Thumbs up to Gillwinga Public School Goori dance group with Dean Loadsman

Last week our senior Goori group put on another whole school performance for everyone to enjoy. Students got dressed up in dance costumes, painted up, had a smoking ceremony and performed five great dances. Posted by Gillwinga Public School on Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Craig Ellem

Thumbs up to the new businesses opening in town

Craig Ellem

Leisha Durrington

autobarn and new coffee shop in bacon Street

Warren Ada

and the new panda noodle shop

Craig Ellem

to the new remedial therapist in Harvey’s Arcade who is a muscle wizard … thank god some pain relief finally …

Celeste Wear

Thumbs up to Grafton PS school sports shirts!

Sharyn Gardiner

A BIG THUMBS DOWN TO FAST DRIVERS.

Kirrily Downes

Thumbs up to beautiful people that brighten your day … Thank you Chantelle N Craig Ensbey

Rebecca Murphy

Thumbs down to Clarence Valley Council and there stupidity be shutting down Yamba Road over School Holidays will cause chaos in suburban quiet streets. Monster B Double Trucks relentlessly terrorising quiet suburban streets

Jan Lees

Thumbs up to all who donated to get me a new scooter after mine was stolen. And to those who sent me caring messages of support. And to the community of Grafton. Thank you

James Austen

Thumbs down to CVC for the weeds in the pavement, deep leaf litter in the gutters and trapped along the low brick walls in prince street (from Fitzroy street down towards the river).

Not everything needs to be done with machinery and traffic control, your employees could use brooms!

Tara Mooney

Big thumbs down to the huge delay with maclean public pool. Kids need it this year more than ever !!!!!!! Our rates went through the roof our services have been reduced

Alexandra Meija

Thumbs up for all the people who worked so hard to get the PCYC built and set up for the community.